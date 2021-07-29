SILVER ALERT: 60-year-old man with dementia missing near Mooresville

James Hannah (ICSO)

July 28 2021 05:00 am

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Deputies are searching for a 60-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Saturday near Mooresville.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said James Hannah was last seen on July 24 near the 100 block of McKendree Road near Mooresville.

Hannah has been diagnosed with dementia and reportedly has diabetic-related health issues.

Hannah drives a red Chevrolet HHR with the N.C. license plate of RAT-9635.

(Example of the type of vehicle James owns)

Anyone who may have seen James Hannah or knows where he may be located is asked to call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.

