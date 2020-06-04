Police searching for missing teenage NC girl

15-year-old London Friday was last seen late Wednesday night. (Photo: Burlington Police Dept.)

BURLINGTON, N.C. (FOX 46 Charlotte) – The Burlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing teenage girl.

Police were notified 15-year-old London Unique Friday was missing just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

London is described as being 5-feet 6-inches tall and around 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair she normally wears in a ponytail.

London was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and green jogging pants in the area of Westmoreland Drive in Burlington, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500.