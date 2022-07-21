CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives said a Charlotte man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen leaving the hospital Thursday morning has been found safe.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 62-year-old Robert Tate Rust was last seen leaving Atrium Health on Harding Place just before 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Robert Tate Rust (courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

He was found safe and reunited with his family.

Authorities said Rust suffers from a cognitive impairment and may not be able to properly care for himself, authorities said. He may also become lost or confused.

Police said he was last seen wearing a blue/green shirt, green pants and gray shows.

Anyone who has seen Rust or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.