CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives said a Charlotte man with a cognitive impairment who was last seen leaving the hospital Thursday morning has been found safe.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said 62-year-old Robert Tate Rust was last seen leaving Atrium Health on Harding Place just before 10 a.m. on Thursday.
He was found safe and reunited with his family.
Authorities said Rust suffers from a cognitive impairment and may not be able to properly care for himself, authorities said. He may also become lost or confused.
Police said he was last seen wearing a blue/green shirt, green pants and gray shows.
Anyone who has seen Rust or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.