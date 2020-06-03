Police searching for missing Charlotte man with cognitive disability

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man in his 30s who has a cognitive disability. Family is concerned about his safety.

Shortly after 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, officers were contacted by a caregiver about Zinnah Kollie, 34, being absent from his home.

Kollie was last seen in his home near the 5000 block of Grays Ridge Drive during the evening of Monday, June 1, and was discovered missing the next morning around 8 a.m.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants and may have a wheeled suitcase. Kollie is diagnosed with a cognitive disability, and his family is concerned for his safety, police said.

A Silver Alert has also been issued due to Zinnah Kollie’s cognitive issues. Anyone who sees or has information about Kollie is asked to call 911 immediately.