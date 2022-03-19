PAGELAND, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Pageland Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old.

Gabriel Sullivan was last seen on the 100 block of S Gum Street on Wednesday.

He is six feet tall, about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a multi-colored hoodie, and black/red Jordan shoes.

Police say he left on a dark-colored mountain bike.

Gabriel’s family told QCN that they believe he could be in the Charlotte area.

With any information, please contact the police.