CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 11-year-old non-verbal, autistic girl police said left an east Charlotte home early Tuesday morning has been found safe, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Katoria Perry walked away from her home in the Brawley Lane and Robinson Church Road area around 1 a.m. on July 19.

Perry is “not self-sufficient and may try to enter properties uninvited,” according to police

Authorities said Katoria goes by “Tori.”

The girl was found before 6:45 a.m. Tuesday and reunited with her family, CMPD confirmed.

The Charlotte Fire Department was on the scene assisting, CMPD said.