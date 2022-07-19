CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 11-year-old non-verbal, autistic girl police said left an east Charlotte home early Tuesday morning has been found safe, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said Katoria Perry walked away from her home in the Brawley Lane and Robinson Church Road area around 1 a.m. on July 19.
Perry is “not self-sufficient and may try to enter properties uninvited,” according to police
Authorities said Katoria goes by “Tori.”
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
The girl was found before 6:45 a.m. Tuesday and reunited with her family, CMPD confirmed.
The Charlotte Fire Department was on the scene assisting, CMPD said.