GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are asking for help finding a missing 50-year-old Gaston County man who has not been heard from or shown up at work in nearly two weeks, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Authorities said Darby Elden McDowell was reported missing by his family after they had been unable to reach him since July 7.

His family told police they typically speak to him on a daily basis.

McDowell also had not been seen at the Keeter Plant in Stanley where he is employed for two weeks, supervisors allegedly told detectives.

McDowell is described as 6’4” and 170 pounds.

Anyone who has seen him or knows information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective H. Dow with the Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3320 or call 911.