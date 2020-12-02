Police search for 90-year-old Charlotte man last seen Tuesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for help finding a missing 90-year-old man with cognitive issues who was last seen Tuesday night in north Charlotte.
Officials said Hersel Best disappeared around 8:30 p.m. on December 1 near the 6200 block of Hickory Cove Lane. A Silver Alert has been issued.
Best is believed to be driving a seafoam-green Lincoln Towncar with a North Carolina tag number of SVN-8815. He may be wearing a maroon shirt, khaki pants and a tan windbreaker.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, immediately.
