Police search for 90-year-old Charlotte man last seen Tuesday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for help finding a missing 90-year-old man with cognitive issues who was last seen Tuesday night in north Charlotte.

Officials said Hersel Best disappeared around 8:30 p.m. on December 1 near the 6200 block of Hickory Cove Lane. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Best is believed to be driving a seafoam-green Lincoln Towncar with a North Carolina tag number of SVN-8815. He may be wearing a maroon shirt, khaki pants and a tan windbreaker.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, immediately.

