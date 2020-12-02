Police search for 90-year-old Charlotte man last seen Tuesday

Missing Persons
Posted: / Updated:

Hersel Best (CMPD)

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for help finding a missing 90-year-old man with cognitive issues who was last seen Tuesday night in north Charlotte.

Officials said Hersel Best disappeared around 8:30 p.m. on December 1 near the 6200 block of Hickory Cove Lane. A Silver Alert has been issued.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Best is believed to be driving a seafoam-green Lincoln Towncar with a North Carolina tag number of SVN-8815. He may be wearing a maroon shirt, khaki pants and a tan windbreaker.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, immediately.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral