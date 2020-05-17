NC officials asking for public’s help finding missing, endangered woman

Missing Persons
Posted: / Updated:

Brooke Elise Stephens

HICKORY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Brooke Elise Stephens.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Stephens, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Stephens is described as 20-years-old, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a dark colored tank top and jeans in Hickory.

Anyone with information about Brooke Elise Stephens should call Officer Leatherman at the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral