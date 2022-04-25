HARPERS CREEK, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emergency crews are searching for a missing mother and her eight-year-old son who were last seen Sunday afternoon hiking in the Harpers Creek Trail area, officials say.

Caldwell County Emergency Management said April Tester and her son, Desmond split from their family at the trailhead around 5 p.m. Sunday and never met back with them.

Officials described the two as novice hikers that were not dressed for an overnight stay.

April Tester was reportedly wearing shorts, a pink tank top and flip-flops.

Desmond was wearing black shorts, a T-shirt and sneakers.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Corrections (K9), Collettsville, Gamewell, Patterson, Little River, North Catawba Fire Departments and Emergency Services Special Operations Team.