Missing SC woman last seen on May 5

Diane Covington was last seen on May 5 wearing a red jumpsuit and a blonde wig.

Photo: Dillon Police Department

DILLON, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Dillion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Diane Odom Covington was last seen at Maplewood Apartments on May 5, 2020, wearing a red jumpsuit and a blonde wig. 

Covington is described as a 52-year-old black female with brown eyes and blonde hair who stands 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs around 140 pounds.

If you see Covington or have any information as to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact Detective Monroe Herring at 843-774-0051 ext 1030 or the Anonymous Tip Line 843-774-0051 ext 1710.

