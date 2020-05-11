Missing SC girls, one in need of medication, not seen in 2 days

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two girls who they believe are runaways.
Deputies said 15-year-old Alyssa Williamson and 13-year-old Angel Howard left a residence in Central on May 9. Williamson takes medicines daily that she does not have with her, they said.
Williamson is approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and 140 pounds with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing dark grey shorts and a light-blue shirt with “Southern Marsh” on the front pocket.
Howard is approximately 5 feet tall, 145 lbs. She has blonde hair and was last seen wearing black shorts with elephants on them and a red hoodie.
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.