CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A missing man who police said has mental health concerns was last seen leaving Atrium University hospital Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Louis “Louie” Mottola

Police said 26-year-old Louis “Louie” Mottola left Atrium Health University hospital in northeast Charlotte on foot on August 21.

Mottola is described as five feet, six inches tall and 130 pounds. He has curly brown hair with a beard and hazel eyes.

Police said Mottola has a tattoo of a rosary on the inside of his right forearm and is missing a tooth on the right side of his upper teeth. He is likely wearing cowboy boots with pistols stitched on the back, CMPD said.

Authorities said Mottola has mental health concerns and his family was concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call 911 immediately.