Missing Lincoln County boy, mother found safe

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 13-year-old boy and his 41-year-old mother who were reported missing in Lincoln County last week were found safe Sunday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a report was filed Thursday saying Katherine Pell and her son had come missing from an apartment on Rustic Trail in Lincolnton.

A neighbor had filed the report and told officers they had last seen the two on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Investigators spoke with the boy’s father who said he was not concerned about them being in danger and that this has happened before.

Pell and her son were found Sunday at a home on Drum Street and are safe, authorities said.