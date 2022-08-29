COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 81-year-old Mount Holly woman with dementia who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was found safe in Columbia early Monday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Authorities said Brenda Brackett Thomas was reported missing by family members after she was last seen leaving her home around 4 p.m.

Thomas was the subject of Silver Alert as jurisdictions searched for her.

Around 1:20 a.m. Monday, Gaston County Police said they were notified by the Columbia Police Department that Thomas had been found in South Carolina.

Police in Columbia said she was unharmed and taken to a hospital for evaluation.