IRON STATION, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old man from Lincoln County who may be traveling to Greensboro, officials said Monday.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued the alert for Curtis Lister Truitt who they said is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Truitt is described as 5’9” tall and 200 pounds with short, gray hair and brown eyes.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a light-blue sweatshirt and blue jeans at his home on Polson Lane in Iron Station.

Officials said the man could be traveling to Greensboro in a black 2000 Chevrolet Silverado with a North Carolina license plate HD74248.

Anyone with information who may have seen Truitt is asked to call Dep. Hughey at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-735-8202.