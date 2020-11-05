Missing: Avery County deputies searching for 13-year-old boy

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Avery County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a missing child.
The Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Colton Ray Norman went missing from the Elk Park area.
He is described as five-feet-ten-inches tall.
Anyone who sees Colton is asked to call 911.
