Missing: Avery County deputies searching for 13-year-old boy

Missing Persons
Colton Norman (Avery County Sheriff’s Office)

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Avery County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a missing child.

The Sheriff’s Office said 13-year-old Colton Ray Norman went missing from the Elk Park area.

He is described as five-feet-ten-inches tall.

Anyone who sees Colton is asked to call 911.

