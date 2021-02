GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A missing 91-year-old man from Gaston County was found dead Sunday when his vehicle was located in Hickory, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Officials said Donald Edwin Joy, who was first reported missing on February 3, was involved in a crash off of 9th Street Drive in Hickory. Police said Joy’s truck left the roadway.

Joy died from his injuries.

Police said they do not have evidence of foul play.

No more information was released.