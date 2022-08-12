LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lancaster Police are searching for a missing 3-year-old girl who was last seen Friday morning with her mother officials say is “prohibited” from contacting her.

Police said Zoya Meredith went missing around 8:50 a.m. on August 12.

She was reportedly last seen with her biological mom, 35-year-old Cherrica Nichole “Nikki” Meredith.

Meredith, who police said is prohibited by the Department of Social Services from having contact with Zoya, was driving a 2013 silver 4-door Buick, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313 or by calling or texting the anonymous TIP Line at 803-289-6040.