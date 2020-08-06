Man last seen in Burke County with hiking equipment reported missing

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing after he was dropped off in an area with camping equipment.

Dean Anthony Yelton, 48, was last seen on July 31 when a friend dropped him off near Linville Falls off NC 105. Yelton had camping and hiking equipment with him, deputies said.

“The Burke County Sheriff’s Office would like to verify that Mr. Yelton is okay and his current whereabouts,” deputies said.

Yelton, who is from Marion, is described as being around 5-feet-7-inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500.