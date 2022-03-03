LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – LCSO deputies are asking for help finding a missing 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s. He went missing around noon Thursday.

Richard Wayne Abernathy was last seen at his home on the 3200 block of Cinnabar Lane near I-27.

Deputies say Abernathy left the home in a white color 2000 white Chevrolet truck with “Abernathy Plumbing” printed on the side. The plate number is DM-4666.

Abernathy was reportedly headed to Hardee’s in Stanley, N.C.

He was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, brown shorts, a brown hat, and sneakers.

He is about six feet four inches tall and weighs around 177 pounds. He is balding and he has brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Abernathy’s whereabouts is asked to contact LCSO at (704)-735-8202.