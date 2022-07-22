ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators in Rowan County need your help in locating a missing 19-year-old who was last seen leaving her home Wednesday night.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth Lynn Hamilton is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Her mother last saw her around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. She was reported missing on Thursday morning around 6 a.m. when she was supposed to leave to go to work.

Hamilton reportedly left without taking her cellphone, wallet, any other personal items, medications, or clothes.

Anyone with information about the location of Elizabeth Hamilton is asked to contact Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 216-8710.