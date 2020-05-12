Help deputies find missing NC teen, Alexus Whitson

Breaking News
McDowell County Crime Stoppers

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the pubic’s help finding a teen they say hasn’t been seen since Monday morning. 

According to deputies, Alexus Sierra Whitson, 17, was last seen around 12 a.m. on Monday, May 11. She reportedly left her Major Conley Road in Marion. 

Alexus is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 115 pounds. She has long, straight sandy blonde hair, hazel eyes, and a hoop nose ring. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at (828) 652-4000.

