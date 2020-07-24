Have you seen her? Monroe woman missing for a month

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for about a month.

Amy McBryde Crist, 42, was reported missing from Monroe on June 24, 2020. There was a possible recent sighting near Atrium Health Stanly in Albemarke, but she has not been seen since.

Crist is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. She normally wears her hair up in a bun-type style, family says.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or 704-282-5769.