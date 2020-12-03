Gastonia police searching for missing 16-year-old last seen in October

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Gastonia Police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl last seen on October 27.

Officials said Alyssa McGuire is most likely in the Charlotte or Concord area.

She is described as five-feet tall and 110 to 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on where McGuire could be is asked to call Detective Mastro at 704-854-6651 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

