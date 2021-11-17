FBI to assist in search for missing 12-year-old in SC

Missing Persons

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Madison Reynolds (Source: Laurens County Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the search for a missing 12-year-old in Laurens County.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Reynolds,12, ran away from an address on Abercrombie Road in Fountain Inn at 3:30 a.m. Monday.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

FBI was asked to assist Tuesday in the search for Reynolds.

It is unknown what Reynolds was wearing when she left.

The sheriff’s office released a sketch of the person of interest.

Source: Lauren’s County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information about the identity of his person or Reynolds’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lauren’s County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 984-4967.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories