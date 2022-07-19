HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 87-year-old Huntersville man Tuesday morning, officials said.

Authorities are asking for help finding William Charles McPike who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

McPike is described as six-foot tall and 207 pounds with short, white hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a hat displaying “NYPD”, a blue sweatshirt with white letters that read “Gym N Tonic”, and a white T-shirt with dark jeans and dark-colored shoes.

He was last seen in the area of Hamptons Park Drive in Huntersville. Officials said he may be traveling to Flat Rock Drive in Denver, N.C.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5500.