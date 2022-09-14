FORT LAWN, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators are searching for a 79-year-old woman last seen leaving an assisted living facility in Fort Lawn Tuesday, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Judy Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care.

She was reportedly last seen walking towards the right side of the building.

Pate was last seen wearing khaki pants and a white shirt with blue flowers seen in the photo below:

Judy Pate (Chester County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to call 911.