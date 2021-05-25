Detective search for missing Lincoln County woman last seen Friday

DENVER, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are asking for help finding a missing 25-year-old Iron Station woman last seen in Denver Friday afternoon.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Arin Taylor Andrews was last seen around 4:15 p.m. on May 21 when she was dropped off near the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Denver.

Detectives described Andrews as a 4’11” tall and 130 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

Officials said Andrews drives a silver 2007 Kia Sorrento and may be in Denver, Iron Station, Lincolnton or Mecklenburg County.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.