Deputies search for Union County man missing since July 31

MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man last seen early in the morning on July 31.

Deputies said Elgin Ray Houston was reported missing on August 1 after his white-colored Hyundai was found behind an abandoned house on Horne Town Road in Anson County.

Houston’s wallet, cell phone and other personal items were inside the vehicle. There were no signs of a struggle or foul play.

Anson County authorities used drones and K-9s to search for him in the area.

UCSO deputies, detectives, CSI personnel and SBI have continued searching along Horne Town Road.

Anyone with information about where Houston could be are asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789, 911 or Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.