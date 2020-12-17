Deputies search for runaway teen in Lincoln County

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a runaway teen last seen Tuesday night.

According to LCSO, deputies responded to a foster’s guardian home Thursday morning after the guardian noticed 13-year-old Ambreal Renay Watson was not in her room.

The guardian said Watson was still at home at 11 p.m. the night before when the family went to bed.

Detective J. Link said Watson is a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five-feet-tall and weighs 110 pounds.

Her guardian told detectives that her gray and neon green in color medium sized bicycle was gone.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

