CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CMPD is asking for help locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Angela Lopez-Ortega was last seen leaving Quail Hollow Middle School on Smithfield Church Road around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a blue button-up shirt with “El Salvador” written on it, a crop top, black pants, and pink and white Nike sneakers.

She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She has black eyes with brown hair.

Angela’s family is concerned for her well-being.

If you have any information on Angela’s whereabouts, call 911 immediately.