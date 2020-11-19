Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police searching for missing 70-year-old man

Missing Persons
Posted: / Updated:

Emanuel Ealy (courtesy of CMPD)

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 70-year-old man with cognitive issues after his family expressed concern for his wellbeing.

Officials said Emanuel Ealy was last seen Wednesday in the South Park area.

He was wearing a blue-and-silver jacket. Ealy is described as six-feet tall and 200 pounds.

Anyone who might have seen Ealy or knows where might be is asked to call 911.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Viral