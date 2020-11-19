Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police searching for missing 70-year-old man

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 70-year-old man with cognitive issues after his family expressed concern for his wellbeing.
Officials said Emanuel Ealy was last seen Wednesday in the South Park area.
He was wearing a blue-and-silver jacket. Ealy is described as six-feet tall and 200 pounds.
Anyone who might have seen Ealy or knows where might be is asked to call 911.
