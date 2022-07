CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Fire Department is asking for help finding a 30-year-old, nonverbal autistic black man.

D’Vante Ponder, 30, was last seen in the Providence Country Club Gold course around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say he is 6’3″, walks hunched over, and has a slim build.

Courtesy: Charlotte Fire Department

Ponder could be wearing a turquoise-colored shirt with burgundy shorts.

Anyone with any information on Ponder’s whereabouts should call 911 immediately.