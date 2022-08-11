BENSON, N.C. (WNCN)—A missing Cary 5-year-old has been found after an Amber Alert was issued on Wednesday, according to Police.

Cary police said “Amani Jada Bruce has been safely located. The NC Highway Patrol located Amani Bruce and her mother Crystal Walston safely in Benson, NC.”

The Alert was issued just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday after Amani was last seen with her mother, Crystal Beatrice Walston.

Cary Police said they recovered a stolen UNC Rex vehicle stolen by Walston earlier in the day Wednesday.

A source with Raleigh Police said Walston was a patient at UNC Rex with an involuntary commitment order. The police source said she left the hospital, drove to a home in Cary for her daughter and took off.

UNC Health Rex released a statement about the incident involving Walston:

“On Wednesday afternoon, a behavioral health patient stole a vehicle from UNC Health Rex Hospital in Raleigh and fled the property. Two hospital employees suffered minor injuries. Our hospital security team is working closely with local law enforcement.

Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our teammates and our patients.”