Amber Alert issued for 9-year-old boy with autism who was abducted Thursday, police say

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida law enforcement officials have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a 9-year-old boy who they say was abducted by two men in Miami.

The FDLE says 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley was abducted by two unknown black men driving a light blue four-door sedan.

Ripley was last seen near Southwest 158th Avenue and Kendall Drive in Miami.

ALEJANDRO RIPLEY AMBER ALERT

The 9-year-old is 4’11” with black hair, brown eyes and a scar on his left leg. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue Captain America shirt, black shorts and black Crocs shoes.

FDLE officials say one of the alleged abductors may be wearing all black clothing and using a black bandana as a face mask. The man also may have cornrows in his hair, according to the FDLE alert.

Police are stressing that the men should not be approached. If anyone sees Ripley or has any information, they’re asked to call 911 immediately.