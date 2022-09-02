The location where the baby was kidnapped early Friday morning in Greenville County.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An AMBER alert was canceled after deputies found an 8-month-old girl that was kidnapped early Friday morning during a stolen car incident in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect dropped off an 8-month-old at an undisclosed location.

Around 3:51 a.m., deputies responded to a stolen black 2013 Nissan Altima at the QuikTrip located at 1509 Grove Road.

Deputies said the baby was also inside the vehicle.

The suspect is said to be a man wearing a black shirt and white shorts according to deputies. The Nissan Altima has a #1 Auto Sales paper tag.

Deputies are searching for the suspect and will provide more information as it becomes available.