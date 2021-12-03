Amber Alert for missing 13-year-old from Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Laela Kamoria Jones is missing from Winston-Salem. She is a 13-years-old, Black girl, around 5’0″ tall. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Laela was last seen on Nov. 30, in the 3000 block of North Patterson Avenue. She was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, dark blue jeans and either black Nike slides or tie-dyed Crocs.

Laela’s method of travel is unknown.

If you see Laela, please call Winston-Salem Police at (336) 773-7700.