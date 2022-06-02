MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered 89-year-old Morganton woman, officials said Thursday.

Authorities are searching for Nina Thompson Anderson who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anderson is described as five feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds. She has short white hair and blue eyes.

Officials said she also walks with a bronze cane.

Anderson drives a white 2003 Buick Century with a North Carolina license plate number WVF8074.

Anyone with information about Anderson’s whereabouts should call Investigator Cody Storie at the Morganton Department of Public Safety at 828-437-1911.