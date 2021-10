Edward Trapp (courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Police are searching for an 86-year-old man missing in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said Edward Trapp was last seen near the 500 block of West Cama Street.

His family has expressed concern for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.