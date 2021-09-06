79-year-old man missing after flying into Charlotte Douglas Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Detectives are looking for a missing 79-year-old man last seen grabbing his luggage after flying into the Charlotte Douglas Airport Sunday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said George Edwards flew into the airport Sunday and was supposed to be picked up by family members.

Family said that Edwards was no longer there when they arrived.

Authorities said Edwards was last seen gathering his luggage at the airport. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, dark pants, a dark-colored golf hat, and carrying a dark-colored suitcase.

George Edwards (CMPD)

He is described as 5’1″ tall and 160 pounds with black and grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Edwards is asked to call 911 immediately.