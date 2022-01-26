76-year-old with dementia reported missing from Rock Hill home, may be in Charlotte

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Detectives are asking for help finding a 76-year-old man with dementia who was last heard from on Sunday at his Rock Hill home, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Carl Cornell was last heard from by a family member on January 23 at his home on Decatur Drive in Rock Hill.

His vehicle, a burgundy Toyota Yaris with S.C. Tag 3112LP was reportedly seen at the home around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said Cornell may have been spotted in Charlotte around 8:51 a.m. on Tuesday.

He is described as 5’9” tall, weighing 160 pounds and having gray hair. If anyone has seen Cornell, they are asked to call the York County Sheriff’s Office at 803-628-3059.