75-year-old ‘endangered woman’ missing in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing endangered Gastonia woman suffering from dementia.

Officials said Maria Rubi Torro was last seen near the 4000 block of Hickory Hollow Road in Gastonia.

She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Torro is described as 5’2” tall and 120 pounds with short, brown hair and brown eyes.

Maria Torro

She was last seen wearing a yellow or green dress or nightgown and glasses.

Anyone who may have seen Torro or knows of her location is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.