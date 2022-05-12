CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 10-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert out of Caldwell County early Thursday morning has been found safe, officials confirm.

The alert was issued for Zoey Teniente just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said they had suspected she was abducted by 54-year-old Jan Bryant.

The two had been spotted in Morganton between the hours of 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said Teniente was later found and is safely back with her parents.

It is unclear if anyone is facing charges.