CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead on Thursday and three people are now in custody, the sheriff’s office confirms with QCN.

John Wesley White, 32, was reported missing by his father on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 3 a.m.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Authorities said White was at his home on Park Street in the Patrick area of Chesterfield County before he went missing. A $1,000 reward was being offered for information that lead to an arrest.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office along with assistance from the Chesterfield County Coroner’s Office, and the State Law Enforcement Division’s Crime Scene Unit processed the area for evidence.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, three men were taken into custody without incident.

Witherspoon (left) Hough (center) Wilson (right)

Jeremy Brandon Hough, 35, has been charged with murder, kidnapping, desecration/removal of human remains, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

James Daniel Witherspoon, 23, has been charged with desecration/removal of human remains, accessory after the fact, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The third suspect, Lucas Michael Wilson, 37, has been charged with desecration/removal of human remains, accessory after the fact, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

All three suspects are being held in the Chesterfield County Detention Center.

This remains an ongoing investigation.