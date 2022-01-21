Minor charged with murder in shooting death of 18-year-old Concord woman

Hailey Molina Dominguez

Hailey Molina Dominguez (Source: Concord Police)

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have arrested a minor in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman at a home in Concord.

According to Concord Police, officers arrived to the home located on the 1400 block of Zered Place around 11:54 p.m. Thursday night, finding Hailey Molina Dominguez suffering from a gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom. Dominguez died at the scene.

Investigators say the minor suspect, who has not been identified due to their age, was charged with one count of murder and placed into custody of juvenile crimes.

This is a developing story. Queen City News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

