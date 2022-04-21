LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are facing charges after deputies seized various drugs, weapons and ammunition during a traffic stop in Lincoln County Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said a Lincoln County deputy parked her vehicle where she could watch a Range Rover near Joshua Court that stopped at a home known for drug activity in the 3400 block of NC Highway 27.

Over a two-hour period, the deputy reportedly saw a man in a white t-shirt make several trips carrying unknown items back and forth between the vehicle and the home, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy followed the Range Rover as it left the home.

As she caught up with the vehicle, the deputy reportedly saw that the vehicle had a paper license plate that was partially covered, leading to a traffic stop.

Authorities said the driver, identified as 47-year-old Jose Bosquez of Gastonia, was wanted on outstanding warrants out of Gaston County and was taken into custody.

The passenger was identified as 36-year-old Carroll Brown of Lincolnton.

A K9 was called to the scene and alerted to drugs in the vehicle, deputies said.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies seized “$2,151.00 in cash, 438g of Methamphetamine contained in six different baggies, 5.8g of marijuana contained in a Ziploc baggie, 35 Oxycodone pills contained in a tied-off plastic baggie, 10 “Buprenorphine/Naloxone films”, 1 Stolen 9mm Glock with the rifle attachment, 1 black polymer80 frame, 1 black slide, 1 gray polymer80 frame, and a tan non-serialized firearm with a black frame and affixed laser.”

Deputies also reportedly seized “a tan 33 round magazine containing 27 projectiles, a black 30 round magazine containing 22 projectiles, a black “Glock” 14 round magazine containing 14 projectiles, and 4 empty black magazines. Also seized was a box of 9mm “Hotshot” ammunition containing 38 projectiles, and various baggies in which contraband was kept.”

Another $2,784 was reportedly found Bosquez was searched at the detention center.

Bosquez was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, one count of possession of firearm by felon, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, possession of stolen firearm, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license revoked. He was also served the order for arrest out of Gaston County for driving while license revoked.

He was placed under a $451,000 secured bond.

Brown was charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of firearm by felon, maintain a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of stolen firearm, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia, and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

His bond was set at $577,000.