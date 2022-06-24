CATAWBA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized over five pounds of meth, marijuana and 10 guns from a home in Catawba after deputies responded to an overdose call Thursday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies responded to an overdose on June 23 on Hewitt Road in Catawba.

The deputies said they noticed drugs at the location and contacted the CCSO Narcotics Division to investigate.

Investigators searched the location and found 5.6 pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of marijuana, one marijuana plant, 24.45 grams of marijuana wax, 36.19 grams of suspected Roxicodone pill, nine long guns, a pistol and around $1,275 in cash, the sheriff’s office said.

20-year-old Kaleb Smith and 39-year-old Ashley Hardee were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of marijuana, and maintaining a dwelling for the purposes of manufacturing, selling or delivering controlled substances.

Both were issued a $100,000 secured bond.

More charges are pending, authorities said.