LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies found several open beers and seized methamphetamine, fentanyl and various other drugs from a pickup truck during a traffic stop in Lancaster last week, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Drug Task Force agents saw 33-year-old Alisha Rae Potts driving a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche on Skipper Avenue around 3 p.m. on September 13.

Alisha Rae Potts (Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

The tag on the Avalanche came back as belonging to a Chevrolet Trailblazer and was expired, the sheriff’s office said.

The agents said they stopped Potts and her passenger, 34-year-old John Wylie Gay, Jr., on Chesterfield Avenue.

John Wylie Gay, Jr. (Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the agents spotted an open beer in a cupholder and searched the vehicle. Inside, they said they found other open beers and various drugs, including 5.27 grams of oxycodone pills, 21.53 grams of methamphetamine, 2.76 grams of fentanyl, morphine, clonazepam and 222 grams of marijuana.

Agents also said they seized two marijuana grinders, digital scales, a glass smoking pipe and baggies. A .45 caliber pistol was reportedly found in a big.

Authorities said Gay’s criminal history prohibits him from possessing handguns.

“The narcotics agents and all our officers are continuously paying attention to little things which sometimes lead to significant arrests as in this case,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “These two were riding around in an improperly operated vehicle with alcohol, drugs, paraphernalia, and a gun strewn all about the truck. We were happy to help them clean the truck up a little bit and give them a place to stay for a while.”

Both Gay and Potts were arrested and charged with Trafficking Oxycodone 4-14 Grams, Trafficking Methamphetamine 10-28 Grams, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Distribute Morphine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Clonazepam, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Carrying a Pistol, and two counts of Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Gay was also charged with Possession of a Pistol by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence.

Gay and Potts were both denied bond.