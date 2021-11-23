Meth, 20 guns, $100K in cash seized during Catawba County investigation

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Four suspects from Catawba County are in custody following a drug investigation that resulted in the seizure of a large number of guns and meth, the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Hickory residents Billy Potter, 36, and Charles Hildenbran, 46, Newton resident Phillip Godfrey, 47, and Morganton resident Britton Metcalf were all indicted for conspiracy to traffick drugs and gun-related charges. A Georgia man has also been indicted.

They have all been taken into custody, according to authorities.

Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement officials seized 20 illegal guns, multiple kilograms of meth, and more than $100,000 in cash.

Multiple agencies were involved with the operations including local, state, and federal law enforcement.